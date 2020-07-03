All apartments in Dallas
Location

7827 Verona Place, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
2018 construction, smart home enabled 3 story walk-up with an elevator--this spacious and luxurious lease will make anyone feel at home! The yard and dog-run are a rare find in this community, and patio space on all three levels extend the living area outdoors. This flexible 3 bedroom floor plan includes a first floor living area, an open concept living area and kitchen on the second floor, and 2 additional bedrooms on level 3. The Merion community is gated and has a community pool with a grilling area and additional green space. Located in the heart of Dallas, with easy access to Downtown or North Dallas via car or Dart while affording all the conveniences of modern midtown living and new construction!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7827 Verona Place have any available units?
7827 Verona Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7827 Verona Place have?
Some of 7827 Verona Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7827 Verona Place currently offering any rent specials?
7827 Verona Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7827 Verona Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7827 Verona Place is pet friendly.
Does 7827 Verona Place offer parking?
Yes, 7827 Verona Place offers parking.
Does 7827 Verona Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7827 Verona Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7827 Verona Place have a pool?
Yes, 7827 Verona Place has a pool.
Does 7827 Verona Place have accessible units?
No, 7827 Verona Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7827 Verona Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7827 Verona Place has units with dishwashers.

