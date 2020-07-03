7827 Verona Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

2018 construction, smart home enabled 3 story walk-up with an elevator--this spacious and luxurious lease will make anyone feel at home! The yard and dog-run are a rare find in this community, and patio space on all three levels extend the living area outdoors. This flexible 3 bedroom floor plan includes a first floor living area, an open concept living area and kitchen on the second floor, and 2 additional bedrooms on level 3. The Merion community is gated and has a community pool with a grilling area and additional green space. Located in the heart of Dallas, with easy access to Downtown or North Dallas via car or Dart while affording all the conveniences of modern midtown living and new construction!