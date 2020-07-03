All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:13 AM

7824 Verona Place

7824 Verona Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7824 Verona Pl, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Amazing Rental in a Brand new community. Luxury New Construction single family zero lot line home in prestigious gated preston hollow neighborhood, convenient location to get throughout the city. Incredible amenities including infinity edge pool, grills, private outdoor entertainment area. Tons of extra upgrades done by seller recently!Open layout,natural light with windows on many sides ,high end kitchen finishes including stainless appliances,subway tiled backsplash,granite,coffee bar,custom cabinets, luxury master bedroom-bathroom suite with large walk in shower, ample closet space and great bedroom or office space on same floor.10 minutes from uptown, trader joes,new developments all around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 Verona Place have any available units?
7824 Verona Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7824 Verona Place have?
Some of 7824 Verona Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7824 Verona Place currently offering any rent specials?
7824 Verona Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 Verona Place pet-friendly?
No, 7824 Verona Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7824 Verona Place offer parking?
Yes, 7824 Verona Place offers parking.
Does 7824 Verona Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7824 Verona Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 Verona Place have a pool?
Yes, 7824 Verona Place has a pool.
Does 7824 Verona Place have accessible units?
No, 7824 Verona Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 Verona Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7824 Verona Place has units with dishwashers.

