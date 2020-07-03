7824 Verona Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Amazing Rental in a Brand new community. Luxury New Construction single family zero lot line home in prestigious gated preston hollow neighborhood, convenient location to get throughout the city. Incredible amenities including infinity edge pool, grills, private outdoor entertainment area. Tons of extra upgrades done by seller recently!Open layout,natural light with windows on many sides ,high end kitchen finishes including stainless appliances,subway tiled backsplash,granite,coffee bar,custom cabinets, luxury master bedroom-bathroom suite with large walk in shower, ample closet space and great bedroom or office space on same floor.10 minutes from uptown, trader joes,new developments all around!