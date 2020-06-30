7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only)

Amenities
Well-maintained home in Dallas boasts 3 bedrooms,1 bathroom!. Upgraded with new plumbing, bathroom, flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms and new interior paint throughout!. Laundry area located inside of garage for full-sized washer & dryer. Garage door will have new motor for automated entry at move-in! Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing with storage shed! Lawn maintenance will be provided!! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to I-35 E & Camp Wisdom Rd in the Dallas ISD! This house is a must see!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 3-24-20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed