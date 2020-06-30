All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:20 PM

7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only)

7810 Larchridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7810 Larchridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well-maintained home in Dallas boasts 3 bedrooms,1 bathroom!. Upgraded with new plumbing, bathroom, flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms and new interior paint throughout!. Laundry area located inside of garage for full-sized washer & dryer. Garage door will have new motor for automated entry at move-in! Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing with storage shed! Lawn maintenance will be provided!! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to I-35 E & Camp Wisdom Rd in the Dallas ISD! This house is a must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 3-24-20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) have any available units?
7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) have?
Some of 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only)'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) currently offering any rent specials?
7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) pet-friendly?
Yes, 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) is pet friendly.
Does 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) offer parking?
Yes, 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) offers parking.
Does 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) have a pool?
No, 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) does not have a pool.
Does 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) have accessible units?
No, 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) have units with dishwashers?
No, 7810 Larchridge Dr. (Lease Only) does not have units with dishwashers.

