Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 story townhome completed in 2017. Exceptional use of space with open Kitchen, Living and Dining makes entertaining a breeze. Gorgeous Kitchen with lots of storage, stainless appliances and large center island. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Tall ceilings, lots of natural light and decorative lighting throughout. No lack of storage either! 2 car garage and private, small yard off first floor bedroom. Come call this place home today! Tenant to verify dimensions and schools.