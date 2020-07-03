All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

778 Lacey Oaks Place

778 Lacey Oaks Pl · No Longer Available
Location

778 Lacey Oaks Pl, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
guest parking
Blocks from the new UBER HQ, Baylor, and aTm Dentistry. Immaculately constructed in 2016, this TH neighbors the Dallas Arts District, the Uptown State Thomas District, and West Village. One block from Liberty Dog Park, Exall Park, Tom Thumb, and walkable to DART Rail! A TRUE 3 Bedroom TH. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large island, and a wine fridge. Each bedroom has a spacious closets and their own private bathroom. Large Master Bedroom comes with his and hers closets. This corner home has tons of natural light and does not have a common wall with any neighbor. Very rare synthetic turfed backyard with irrigation installed for plants and pet clean up.Tons of guest parking, and an onsite dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 Lacey Oaks Place have any available units?
778 Lacey Oaks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 778 Lacey Oaks Place have?
Some of 778 Lacey Oaks Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 Lacey Oaks Place currently offering any rent specials?
778 Lacey Oaks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 Lacey Oaks Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 778 Lacey Oaks Place is pet friendly.
Does 778 Lacey Oaks Place offer parking?
Yes, 778 Lacey Oaks Place offers parking.
Does 778 Lacey Oaks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 778 Lacey Oaks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 Lacey Oaks Place have a pool?
No, 778 Lacey Oaks Place does not have a pool.
Does 778 Lacey Oaks Place have accessible units?
No, 778 Lacey Oaks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 778 Lacey Oaks Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 778 Lacey Oaks Place does not have units with dishwashers.

