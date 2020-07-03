778 Lacey Oaks Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage guest parking

Blocks from the new UBER HQ, Baylor, and aTm Dentistry. Immaculately constructed in 2016, this TH neighbors the Dallas Arts District, the Uptown State Thomas District, and West Village. One block from Liberty Dog Park, Exall Park, Tom Thumb, and walkable to DART Rail! A TRUE 3 Bedroom TH. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large island, and a wine fridge. Each bedroom has a spacious closets and their own private bathroom. Large Master Bedroom comes with his and hers closets. This corner home has tons of natural light and does not have a common wall with any neighbor. Very rare synthetic turfed backyard with irrigation installed for plants and pet clean up.Tons of guest parking, and an onsite dog park.