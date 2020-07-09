7739 La Manga Drive

Amenities

Incredible updates & extensive hardwoods in sought after Richardson Heights! This home is an entertainer's dream with a large family room with built ins, wet bar, vaulted & beamed ceiling, skylight and tons of natural light with French doors that lead to the private backyard with deck! Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Private owner's retreat with spa-like updated bath! Excellent school district featuring Bowie Elementary, one of the top rated in the state and part of the award winning RISD. Just few blocks away from dinning, shopping and public transportation.