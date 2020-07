Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Resort community living and updated home features make this an exceptional opportunity for buyers who want it all. With an open floor plan built for entertaining, this home boasts bamboo floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, travertine floors & new subway backsplash in kitchen. While still holding true to its 60's charm, the Paradiso community is complete with three pools, spa and lush landscaping.