All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7710 Ike Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7710 Ike Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 5:01 PM

7710 Ike Avenue

7710 Ike Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7710 Ike Avenue, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This 2-story home features black appliances, open concept, laminate wood floors, walk-in closet in master and neutral colors throughout and a privacy fence in back. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet space and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Ike Avenue have any available units?
7710 Ike Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7710 Ike Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Ike Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Ike Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7710 Ike Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7710 Ike Avenue offer parking?
No, 7710 Ike Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7710 Ike Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 Ike Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Ike Avenue have a pool?
No, 7710 Ike Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7710 Ike Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7710 Ike Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Ike Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 Ike Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 Ike Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7710 Ike Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University