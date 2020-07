Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3-Bed, 1-Bath Home for Rent in Dallas Neighborhood - This attractive 3-bedroom, 1-bath home for rent is located in a quiet Dallas neighborhood, close to I20 and 35E. Original wood floors have been refinished , new interior paint, and new ceiling fans. Home has a nice backyard for cookouts or just family time. Shopping and schools are close by as well.



(RLNE5326246)