Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Adorable Two bedroom cottage home in Highland Park School District. A true charmer with tons of character and in a great location that is convenient to Downtown, SMU, Shopping and North Park Mall. Lots of Hardwood Floors, Large windows to allow light, a very bright and open floor-plan. Please note that a House in HPSD for this price will not last long, so act fast!!