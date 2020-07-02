7618 Thistle Lane

Amenities
Updated half duplex in N Dallas close to I-635 and I-75. One bedroom, full bath down, with living, dining, kitchen, and a lovely enclosed garden room. Two bedrooms, full bathroom up. Features include wood floors, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, blinds. Two car carport and garage with opener plus storage room in rear. Separate laundry room. Fenced in yard with lawn care included. Small pet may be considered to be approved by agent. Tenant must be home for all repairs. Must change HVAC filter monthly.