7618 Thistle Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated half duplex in N Dallas close to I-635 and I-75. One bedroom, full bath down, with living, dining, kitchen, and a lovely enclosed garden room. Two bedrooms, full bathroom up. Features include wood floors, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, blinds. Two car carport and garage with opener plus storage room in rear. Separate laundry room. Fenced in yard with lawn care included. Small pet may be considered to be approved by agent. Tenant must be home for all repairs. Must change HVAC filter monthly.