Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:17 AM

7618 Thistle Lane

7618 Thistle Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7618 Thistle Ln, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated half duplex in N Dallas close to I-635 and I-75. One bedroom, full bath down, with living, dining, kitchen, and a lovely enclosed garden room. Two bedrooms, full bathroom up. Features include wood floors, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, blinds. Two car carport and garage with opener plus storage room in rear. Separate laundry room. Fenced in yard with lawn care included. Small pet may be considered to be approved by agent. Tenant must be home for all repairs. Must change HVAC filter monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7618 Thistle Lane have any available units?
7618 Thistle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7618 Thistle Lane have?
Some of 7618 Thistle Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7618 Thistle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7618 Thistle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7618 Thistle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7618 Thistle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7618 Thistle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7618 Thistle Lane offers parking.
Does 7618 Thistle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7618 Thistle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7618 Thistle Lane have a pool?
No, 7618 Thistle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7618 Thistle Lane have accessible units?
No, 7618 Thistle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7618 Thistle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7618 Thistle Lane has units with dishwashers.

