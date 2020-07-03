All apartments in Dallas
7605 Meadow Oaks Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:40 AM

7605 Meadow Oaks Drive

7605 Meadow Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7605 Meadow Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this bright, clean and spacious duplex!! Driving up you are greeted by established trees and wide circle drive that offers ample additional parking. Inside, this charming home offers large living spaces and a nice circular flow. Appliances are newer and washer, dryer and fridge are already here and ready for you! Two bedrooms offer large walk-in closets. Great roommate floorplan or works just as well for a family! Not to mention, ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. Outside features a large covered patio and little yard work required. The neighborhood overall is quiet and scenic, but just minutes to shopping, dining and more! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive have any available units?
7605 Meadow Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive have?
Some of 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Meadow Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 Meadow Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

