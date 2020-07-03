7605 Meadow Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this bright, clean and spacious duplex!! Driving up you are greeted by established trees and wide circle drive that offers ample additional parking. Inside, this charming home offers large living spaces and a nice circular flow. Appliances are newer and washer, dryer and fridge are already here and ready for you! Two bedrooms offer large walk-in closets. Great roommate floorplan or works just as well for a family! Not to mention, ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. Outside features a large covered patio and little yard work required. The neighborhood overall is quiet and scenic, but just minutes to shopping, dining and more! Schedule your showing today!