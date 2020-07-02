All apartments in Dallas
7605 Greenspan Avenue
7605 Greenspan Avenue

7605 Greenspan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7605 Greenspan Dr, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ASK ABOUT OUR 2018 HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

This 5 bed, 2 bath home in Oak Cliff is being updated and will be available to tour on or around December 7, 2018. The Available Date does not reflect a Move-In Date, and is subject to change based on weather, inspections and various factors. Please ask your leasing agent for an accurate Move-In Date.

This dog and cat-friendly 5 bed, 2 bath home in Oak Cliff features laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, appliances, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located in central Oak Cliff near Umphrey Lee Elementary School, Birdie Alexander Elementary School, and I-35 E. It's also near a variety of establishments including Little Caesars Pizza, Walgreens, McDonald's, Jack in the Box and much more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Greenspan Avenue have any available units?
7605 Greenspan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 Greenspan Avenue have?
Some of 7605 Greenspan Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Greenspan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Greenspan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Greenspan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 Greenspan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7605 Greenspan Avenue offer parking?
No, 7605 Greenspan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7605 Greenspan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Greenspan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Greenspan Avenue have a pool?
No, 7605 Greenspan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Greenspan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7605 Greenspan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Greenspan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7605 Greenspan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

