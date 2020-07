Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is an amazing property with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Livings, 2.1 Baths located northwest area of Dallas in Plano schools in the much desired Villages at Frankfort neighborhood. House sitting on Cul-De-Sac lot with easy access to 190, tollway. Shopping, movies and restaurants are within minutes. Updated with granite counter-top, back-splash, carpet, wood floor, freshly painted.