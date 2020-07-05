All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7532 Marietta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7532 Marietta Lane
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:56 AM

7532 Marietta Lane

7532 Marietta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7532 Marietta Lane, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute four bedroom two bath home! Good sized living area! Good sized dining area and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Home has been updated with fresh paint and flooring. Spacious master bedroom with bath. Other three bedrooms are good sized. Fenced backyard with open patio. Rear entry two car garage. Convenient location. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 Marietta Lane have any available units?
7532 Marietta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7532 Marietta Lane have?
Some of 7532 Marietta Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 Marietta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7532 Marietta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 Marietta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7532 Marietta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7532 Marietta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7532 Marietta Lane offers parking.
Does 7532 Marietta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7532 Marietta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 Marietta Lane have a pool?
No, 7532 Marietta Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7532 Marietta Lane have accessible units?
No, 7532 Marietta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 Marietta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7532 Marietta Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University