7532 Marietta Lane

Cute four bedroom two bath home! Good sized living area! Good sized dining area and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Home has been updated with fresh paint and flooring. Spacious master bedroom with bath. Other three bedrooms are good sized. Fenced backyard with open patio. Rear entry two car garage. Convenient location. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
