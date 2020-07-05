7531 Concordia Ln

Amenities
Modern 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car garage Home in Quiet Dallas Neighborhood! - This modern 3-bedroom, 2-bath home for rent has a sleek brick exterior and a fenced-in backyard.
In addition to the three bedrooms, it has two living areas, and a dining area extending off the kitchen. The main living area has an elegant fireplace, and opens onto a concrete pad in the back yard.
There is carpet in the bedrooms and living areas, and hard flooring in the kitchen/dining area. The kitchen has beautiful wood cupboards and an island with extra storage space. Appliances include a stove and a dishwasher.
The master bathroom is designed to be comfortably shared. It has both a shower and a soaking tub, side-by-side sinks in the vanity, and a walk-in closet.
(RLNE4964302)