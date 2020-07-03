All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:53 PM

7522 Wellcrest Drive

7522 Wellcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7522 Wellcrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE ! Available Now...Move in ready!! Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath Duplex - ONE MONTH FREE ! Move in ready!! Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath Duplex in the heart of North Dallas. Close to entertainment, shopping, and nestled within a quite neighborhood. Plenty of room for a family or Room-mates. New hardwood-laminate floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. The master suite has an additional sitting room or office with wall to wall shelving
and features a brick fireplace and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with grass as well as a patio with pergola. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee. To Apply, go to our website, then the View properties and Apply Tab

(RLNE5598963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 Wellcrest Drive have any available units?
7522 Wellcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7522 Wellcrest Drive have?
Some of 7522 Wellcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7522 Wellcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7522 Wellcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 Wellcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7522 Wellcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7522 Wellcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 7522 Wellcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7522 Wellcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7522 Wellcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 Wellcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7522 Wellcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7522 Wellcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7522 Wellcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 Wellcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7522 Wellcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

