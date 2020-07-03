7522 Wellcrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE MONTH FREE ! Available Now...Move in ready!! Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath Duplex - ONE MONTH FREE ! Move in ready!! Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath Duplex in the heart of North Dallas. Close to entertainment, shopping, and nestled within a quite neighborhood. Plenty of room for a family or Room-mates. New hardwood-laminate floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. The master suite has an additional sitting room or office with wall to wall shelving

and features a brick fireplace and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with grass as well as a patio with pergola. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee. To Apply, go to our website, then the View properties and Apply Tab



(RLNE5598963)