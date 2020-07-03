7518 Woodthrush Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Updated and Ready for move in! Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome! Updates include new carpet, designer paints, granite countertops, tile, laminate wood floors, new light fixtures, new toilets, woodblinds ect. Washer and Dryer included. Centrally located off Central Expressway HWY 75 ,close to NorthPark, Restaurants and Shopping. Fenced in backyard with large patio. Amenities include 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, park, clubhouse, and two covered carports in the back with patio access.