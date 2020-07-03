All apartments in Dallas
7518 Woodthrush Drive

Location

7518 Woodthrush Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Updated and Ready for move in! Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome! Updates include new carpet, designer paints, granite countertops, tile, laminate wood floors, new light fixtures, new toilets, woodblinds ect. Washer and Dryer included. Centrally located off Central Expressway HWY 75 ,close to NorthPark, Restaurants and Shopping. Fenced in backyard with large patio. Amenities include 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, park, clubhouse, and two covered carports in the back with patio access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7518 Woodthrush Drive have any available units?
7518 Woodthrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7518 Woodthrush Drive have?
Some of 7518 Woodthrush Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7518 Woodthrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7518 Woodthrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7518 Woodthrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7518 Woodthrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7518 Woodthrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7518 Woodthrush Drive offers parking.
Does 7518 Woodthrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7518 Woodthrush Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7518 Woodthrush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7518 Woodthrush Drive has a pool.
Does 7518 Woodthrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 7518 Woodthrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7518 Woodthrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7518 Woodthrush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

