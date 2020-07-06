All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:45 AM

7517 Long Canyon Trail

7517 Long Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7517 Long Canyon Trail, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home that comes with 1278 SqFt of living space. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and tile floors. Spacious living room. All bedrooms have carpet. Large Backyard.

Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7517 Long Canyon Trail have any available units?
7517 Long Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7517 Long Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7517 Long Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7517 Long Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7517 Long Canyon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7517 Long Canyon Trail offer parking?
No, 7517 Long Canyon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7517 Long Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7517 Long Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7517 Long Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 7517 Long Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7517 Long Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 7517 Long Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7517 Long Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7517 Long Canyon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7517 Long Canyon Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7517 Long Canyon Trail has units with air conditioning.

