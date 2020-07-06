7517 Long Canyon Trail

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home that comes with 1278 SqFt of living space. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and tile floors. Spacious living room. All bedrooms have carpet. Large Backyard.



Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com



In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.