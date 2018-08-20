All apartments in Dallas
7507 Ravehill Lane
7507 Ravehill Lane

7507 Ravehill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7507 Ravehill Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
We have an application, and we are working on the final step. Great Rental for a nice big family ! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport , also has a Den or Study and a nice size fenced back yard for family gatherings. Harwood's in main areas , Carpet in Bedrooms.
Connections for washer and Dryer, Kitchen has electric stove and fridge. Application Required 55 dol fee per adult and its non-refundable. Allow 3-4 days for tenant application approval, submit required documentation for faster process. Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance , yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Ravehill Lane have any available units?
7507 Ravehill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 Ravehill Lane have?
Some of 7507 Ravehill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 Ravehill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Ravehill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Ravehill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7507 Ravehill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7507 Ravehill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7507 Ravehill Lane offers parking.
Does 7507 Ravehill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7507 Ravehill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Ravehill Lane have a pool?
No, 7507 Ravehill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7507 Ravehill Lane have accessible units?
No, 7507 Ravehill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Ravehill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 Ravehill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

