7507 Ravehill Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry carport carpet range oven refrigerator

We have an application, and we are working on the final step. Great Rental for a nice big family ! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport , also has a Den or Study and a nice size fenced back yard for family gatherings. Harwood's in main areas , Carpet in Bedrooms.

Connections for washer and Dryer, Kitchen has electric stove and fridge. Application Required 55 dol fee per adult and its non-refundable. Allow 3-4 days for tenant application approval, submit required documentation for faster process. Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance , yard maintenance.