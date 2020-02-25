All apartments in Dallas
7507 Meadow Oaks Drive

Location

7507 Meadow Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous new renovation of this 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 living area home. BRAND NEW kitchen, light, white and bright with new cabinets, new quartz countertops, flooring, range, dishwasher, microwave, disposal. Entire home freshly painted throughout. New hardware on all doors. Newly refinished hardwood floors in living areas. Master has walk in and second closet, new vanity and flooring. NEW carpet in all three bedrooms. Tons of storage in home. Private backyard with deck, pavers and mature tree and detached garage. Popular area close to Preston Hollow Village and NorthPark mall. Yard care INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive have any available units?
7507 Meadow Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive have?
Some of 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Meadow Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7507 Meadow Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

