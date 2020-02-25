7507 Meadow Oaks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous new renovation of this 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 living area home. BRAND NEW kitchen, light, white and bright with new cabinets, new quartz countertops, flooring, range, dishwasher, microwave, disposal. Entire home freshly painted throughout. New hardware on all doors. Newly refinished hardwood floors in living areas. Master has walk in and second closet, new vanity and flooring. NEW carpet in all three bedrooms. Tons of storage in home. Private backyard with deck, pavers and mature tree and detached garage. Popular area close to Preston Hollow Village and NorthPark mall. Yard care INCLUDED.