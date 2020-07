Amenities

dishwasher parking media room oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Comfy two bedroom nestled in the flourishing Bluffview neighborhood. Very close proximity to spots like Trader Joes, Neighborhood services, Landmarks Inwood Theatre, Uptown and Dallas Love Field. Inside you'll walk into a spacious living area which flows into your dining area and galley kitchen. Both bedrooms are spacious, equal in size and include ample closet space. Well maintained and move-in ready!