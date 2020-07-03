7501 Trent Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Immaculate condition! Large kitchen includes quartz countertops, double oven and oversized gas cook-top & grill on island. Fridge, washer and dryer stay on tenant request. Open concept layout with kitchen, breakfast area and living room. 2-bed 2-full bath down and 2 bed with Jack and Jill bath up. Master bath has white vanities on either side of tub, with deep cabinets and Moen plumbing fixtures. Home office is next to media room upstairs. Backyard has fireplace, pergola, concrete sitting area and walkways, speakers, and 8-foot BOB fence. Community pool, park, running path, bicycle trail, and schools within short walking distance from this quiet corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Available furnished for $3750 per mo.