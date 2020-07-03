All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7501 Trent Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7501 Trent Place
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:20 AM

7501 Trent Place

7501 Trent Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7501 Trent Place, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Immaculate condition! Large kitchen includes quartz countertops, double oven and oversized gas cook-top & grill on island. Fridge, washer and dryer stay on tenant request. Open concept layout with kitchen, breakfast area and living room. 2-bed 2-full bath down and 2 bed with Jack and Jill bath up. Master bath has white vanities on either side of tub, with deep cabinets and Moen plumbing fixtures. Home office is next to media room upstairs. Backyard has fireplace, pergola, concrete sitting area and walkways, speakers, and 8-foot BOB fence. Community pool, park, running path, bicycle trail, and schools within short walking distance from this quiet corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Available furnished for $3750 per mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 Trent Place have any available units?
7501 Trent Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7501 Trent Place have?
Some of 7501 Trent Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 Trent Place currently offering any rent specials?
7501 Trent Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 Trent Place pet-friendly?
No, 7501 Trent Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7501 Trent Place offer parking?
Yes, 7501 Trent Place offers parking.
Does 7501 Trent Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7501 Trent Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 Trent Place have a pool?
Yes, 7501 Trent Place has a pool.
Does 7501 Trent Place have accessible units?
No, 7501 Trent Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 Trent Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7501 Trent Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University