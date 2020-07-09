All apartments in Dallas
7433 Vallejo Drive

Location

7433 Vallejo Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great East Dallas location in the beautiful Piedmont subdivision- minutes from downtown, Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts! Nicely-sized 3 bed, 2 bath home with enormous backyard and raised deck perfect for entertaining! Hardwood floors throughout with large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Large bedrooms and closets with ample storage. Two-car garage with garage door opener and remotes. See Leasing Requirements in Transaction Desk. No housing vouchers for this property. **PROPERTY CURRENTLY UNDERGOING MAKE READY** Tenants and agents to verify schools and information contained herein. No dogs over 25 lbs. Maximum of two pets.

App fee $55 per applicant 18 & over. ONLINE APPLICATIONS ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

