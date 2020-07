Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and comfortable single story house in desired area. Close to Hwy 635m HWY 75 and Dallas Tollroad. Open layout provides specious living area. Large backyard. RISD - Pearce High. Closing to shopping and medical offices. Friendly and quiet community. The landlord provides refrigerator and microwave. The property also for sale for $365,000.00