7407 Coronado Way

Beautiful 2 bed, 2.5 bath luxury townhome in Lakewood with a cool rooftop deck. Open floor plan with wood floors, high ceilings and large windows. Chefs kitchen open to the living & dining, with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, SS appliances, and ample cabinet & counter space. Over-sized master suite with a huge walk in closet, en suite bath with dual vanities, separate shower & soaking tub. One of a kind extra large bonus room can be used for game room, media room, exercise space or study. Enjoy endless Dallas sunsets on the rooftop terrace. Steps to White Rock Lake, Santa Fe Trail, Downtown Lakewood, Tenison Park Golf Course, Whole Foods, and more. Move in ready!! Pets on case by case basis.