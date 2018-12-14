All apartments in Dallas
7407 Coronado Way
7407 Coronado Way

7407 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7407 Coronado Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 bed, 2.5 bath luxury townhome in Lakewood with a cool rooftop deck. Open floor plan with wood floors, high ceilings and large windows. Chefs kitchen open to the living & dining, with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, SS appliances, and ample cabinet & counter space. Over-sized master suite with a huge walk in closet, en suite bath with dual vanities, separate shower & soaking tub. One of a kind extra large bonus room can be used for game room, media room, exercise space or study. Enjoy endless Dallas sunsets on the rooftop terrace. Steps to White Rock Lake, Santa Fe Trail, Downtown Lakewood, Tenison Park Golf Course, Whole Foods, and more. Move in ready!! Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 Coronado Way have any available units?
7407 Coronado Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7407 Coronado Way have?
Some of 7407 Coronado Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 Coronado Way currently offering any rent specials?
7407 Coronado Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 Coronado Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7407 Coronado Way is pet friendly.
Does 7407 Coronado Way offer parking?
Yes, 7407 Coronado Way offers parking.
Does 7407 Coronado Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 Coronado Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 Coronado Way have a pool?
No, 7407 Coronado Way does not have a pool.
Does 7407 Coronado Way have accessible units?
No, 7407 Coronado Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 Coronado Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7407 Coronado Way has units with dishwashers.

