7374 Valley View Ln

In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!



================================= You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment & Community Amenities



Two-Level, Resort Style Pool with Tanning Ledges and Infinity Edge



Convenient to both I-75, 635 and the Dallas North Tollway



Refreshment lounge with complimentary gourmet coffee



50" High-Definition Flat Screen Plasma TV



Bark Park with shade trees



Shuffleboard



Wii/ PS3 Gaming Center and VUDU Movies on Demand



Lush Landscaping, Bench Seating and Walking Paths



Dog Park with Large Fenced Park with Shade Trees



Pet Waste Stations



Controlled Access Gate



Friendly, On-site Management Staff



Fitness Center with Free Weights



Covered Parking



Courtyard



TV Lounge



Business Center with conference area



Central AC systems



Washer and dryer connections



Guest quarters available for weekend visitors



Large private storage units available



Outdoor kitchen with gas grill



Private courtyards with plush seating



Pool Table



Fitness studio with cardio equipment and yoga mats



Zen Garden Area



Trellised BBQ Islands & Picnic Tables



Pet Comfort Station with Ground-level Water Fountains



Wi-fi Access Throughout



Central Parking with Access to your Floor/Reserved Parking Available



On-site Management team



Gate Access



On-site maintenance



Clubhouse



Vending machines



High Speed Internet Available



