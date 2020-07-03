7374 Valley View Ln

Amenities
In the apartment hunt?
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
================================= You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment & Community Amenities
Two-Level, Resort Style Pool with Tanning Ledges and Infinity Edge
Convenient to both I-75, 635 and the Dallas North Tollway
Refreshment lounge with complimentary gourmet coffee
50" High-Definition Flat Screen Plasma TV
Bark Park with shade trees
Shuffleboard
Wii/ PS3 Gaming Center and VUDU Movies on Demand
Lush Landscaping, Bench Seating and Walking Paths
Dog Park with Large Fenced Park with Shade Trees
Pet Waste Stations
Controlled Access Gate
Friendly, On-site Management Staff
Fitness Center with Free Weights
Covered Parking
Courtyard
TV Lounge
Business Center with conference area
Central AC systems
Washer and dryer connections
Guest quarters available for weekend visitors
Large private storage units available
Outdoor kitchen with gas grill
Private courtyards with plush seating
Pool Table
Fitness studio with cardio equipment and yoga mats
Zen Garden Area
Trellised BBQ Islands & Picnic Tables
Pet Comfort Station with Ground-level Water Fountains
Wi-fi Access Throughout
Central Parking with Access to your Floor/Reserved Parking Available
On-site Management team
Gate Access
On-site maintenance
Clubhouse
Vending machines
High Speed Internet Available