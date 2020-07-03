All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7374 Valley View Ln
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

7374 Valley View Ln

7374 Valley View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7374 Valley View Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
In the apartment hunt?

  Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

================================= You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment & Community Amenities

  Two-Level, Resort Style Pool with Tanning Ledges and Infinity Edge

Convenient to both I-75, 635 and the Dallas North Tollway

Refreshment lounge with complimentary gourmet coffee

50" High-Definition Flat Screen Plasma TV

Bark Park with shade trees

Shuffleboard

Wii/ PS3 Gaming Center and VUDU Movies on Demand

Lush Landscaping, Bench Seating and Walking Paths

Dog Park with Large Fenced Park with Shade Trees

Pet Waste Stations

Controlled Access Gate

Friendly, On-site Management Staff

Fitness Center with Free Weights

Covered Parking

Courtyard

TV Lounge

Business Center with conference area

Central AC systems

Washer and dryer connections

Guest quarters available for weekend visitors

Large private storage units available

Outdoor kitchen with gas grill

Private courtyards with plush seating

Pool Table

Fitness studio with cardio equipment and yoga mats

Zen Garden Area

Trellised BBQ Islands & Picnic Tables

Pet Comfort Station with Ground-level Water Fountains

Wi-fi Access Throughout

Central Parking with Access to your Floor/Reserved Parking Available

On-site Management team

Gate Access

On-site maintenance

Clubhouse

Vending machines

High Speed Internet Available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7374 Valley View Ln have any available units?
7374 Valley View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7374 Valley View Ln have?
Some of 7374 Valley View Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7374 Valley View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7374 Valley View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7374 Valley View Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7374 Valley View Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7374 Valley View Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7374 Valley View Ln offers parking.
Does 7374 Valley View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7374 Valley View Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7374 Valley View Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7374 Valley View Ln has a pool.
Does 7374 Valley View Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 7374 Valley View Ln has accessible units.
Does 7374 Valley View Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7374 Valley View Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

