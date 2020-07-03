All apartments in Dallas
7326 Coronado Avenue

7326 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7326 Coronado Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the few true contemporary newer builds in Lakewood. Striking design and beams of natural light fill this wonderful home. Open layout creates plenty of space to entertain with ease. First floor master suite coupled with art gallery wall! Wood, stucco & metal combine a marriage of elements true to east dallas & sure to turn heads. Brick accent wall adds additional highlight with contemporary fireplace and expansive living area. Abundance of windows and natural light provide for a stunning visual. Ready for you to call home at 7326 Coronado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
7326 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7326 Coronado Avenue have?
Some of 7326 Coronado Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7326 Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7326 Coronado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7326 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7326 Coronado Avenue offers parking.
Does 7326 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7326 Coronado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 7326 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7326 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7326 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7326 Coronado Avenue has units with dishwashers.

