7326 Coronado Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

One of the few true contemporary newer builds in Lakewood. Striking design and beams of natural light fill this wonderful home. Open layout creates plenty of space to entertain with ease. First floor master suite coupled with art gallery wall! Wood, stucco & metal combine a marriage of elements true to east dallas & sure to turn heads. Brick accent wall adds additional highlight with contemporary fireplace and expansive living area. Abundance of windows and natural light provide for a stunning visual. Ready for you to call home at 7326 Coronado.