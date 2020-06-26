7325 Rockhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated and move-in ready in University Estates. Feeding into the coveted Lakewood Elementary. Original hardwoods and fresh paint throughout. Formal living and dining with large bay window welcomes you home. Kitchen with updated counters, undermount sink, washer and dryer and new cabinets open into second living area. The bedrooms are spacious with wood floors, ceiling fans and access to an updated guest bath with granite counters. Ensuite master with original built-ins. Backyard offers large deck and lush landscaping shaded by mature tree. HVAC, AC and electric panel new in 2017. New garage door. Garage wired for electric car charger with 200v charger ( negotiable). Minutes from White Rock Lake!