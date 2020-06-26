All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7325 Rockhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7325 Rockhurst Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:54 PM

7325 Rockhurst Drive

7325 Rockhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7325 Rockhurst Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated and move-in ready in University Estates. Feeding into the coveted Lakewood Elementary. Original hardwoods and fresh paint throughout. Formal living and dining with large bay window welcomes you home. Kitchen with updated counters, undermount sink, washer and dryer and new cabinets open into second living area. The bedrooms are spacious with wood floors, ceiling fans and access to an updated guest bath with granite counters. Ensuite master with original built-ins. Backyard offers large deck and lush landscaping shaded by mature tree. HVAC, AC and electric panel new in 2017. New garage door. Garage wired for electric car charger with 200v charger ( negotiable). Minutes from White Rock Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 Rockhurst Drive have any available units?
7325 Rockhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7325 Rockhurst Drive have?
Some of 7325 Rockhurst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7325 Rockhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7325 Rockhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 Rockhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7325 Rockhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7325 Rockhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7325 Rockhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 7325 Rockhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7325 Rockhurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 Rockhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 7325 Rockhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7325 Rockhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 7325 Rockhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 Rockhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7325 Rockhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University