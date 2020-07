Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Short term or month to month option for this Lakewood Elem 4 bedroom updated corner home in exclusive Fisher and Lawther area. White Rock Lake 5 mins away with direct access to the White Rock Trail Extension. This lovely home boasts an enormous fenced yard (.37+ acres), 2 living areas, separate dining and breakfast nook, updated HVAC, 2 car attached garage with additional 2 car carport. Pets are a case by case basis. Lease must end Dec 15, 2019.