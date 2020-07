Amenities

Awesome rental Home All bills paid efficiency. Efficiency unite is the house in the back. iUpdated with fresh paint. Close to UNT Dallas. Great neighborhood with a nice park a half a block away. Very close to UNT Dallas Dart Station and the I-35E and I-20 interchange with easy access to both. Includes electric, gas and water. Brand new central heat and air just installed.