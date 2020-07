Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready house with new paint all over the house, new floor, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen and all new fixtures in bathrooms, bedrooms and living rooms.Spacial 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom, two living rooms, formal dinning, Close to shopping, schools and less than 5 minutes to major highways like 35 & 20.