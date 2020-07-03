722 Dumas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious and updated 3 bed, 2 bath Craftsman in historic Munger Place home. Wood floors throughout. Home has plenty of natural light. Kitchen has contemporary flair with honed concrete countertops and frosted glass front cabinets. Kitchen also features top of the line appliances, Jennair gas range and built-in fridge stay with the home. Full sized laundry area, breakfast area in kitchen, large formal dining, gas logs in FP, covered patio off living area with ceiling fan. Large backyard with plenty of grass and space to entertain or for pets. Garage-storage building in back yard is not accessible to tenants.