Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

722 Dumas Street

722 Dumas Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 Dumas Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious and updated 3 bed, 2 bath Craftsman in historic Munger Place home. Wood floors throughout. Home has plenty of natural light. Kitchen has contemporary flair with honed concrete countertops and frosted glass front cabinets. Kitchen also features top of the line appliances, Jennair gas range and built-in fridge stay with the home. Full sized laundry area, breakfast area in kitchen, large formal dining, gas logs in FP, covered patio off living area with ceiling fan. Large backyard with plenty of grass and space to entertain or for pets. Garage-storage building in back yard is not accessible to tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Dumas Street have any available units?
722 Dumas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Dumas Street have?
Some of 722 Dumas Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Dumas Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 Dumas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Dumas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 Dumas Street is pet friendly.
Does 722 Dumas Street offer parking?
Yes, 722 Dumas Street offers parking.
Does 722 Dumas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Dumas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Dumas Street have a pool?
No, 722 Dumas Street does not have a pool.
Does 722 Dumas Street have accessible units?
No, 722 Dumas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Dumas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Dumas Street has units with dishwashers.

