7219 Rutgers Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable single story home with beautiful brick elevation and mature trees in sought after Dallas Location! Just minutes from White Rock Lake and major highways. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2-car detached garage. Upgrades include gorgeous hardwood flooring flowing throughout main living areas of the home and bedrooms, spacious family room, neutral paint tones, and TONS of storage! Kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry, an electric range, and attached dining space. Large backyard terrific for entertaining!