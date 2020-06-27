All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

7219 Rutgers Drive

7219 Rutgers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7219 Rutgers Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Adorable single story home with beautiful brick elevation and mature trees in sought after Dallas Location! Just minutes from White Rock Lake and major highways. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2-car detached garage. Upgrades include gorgeous hardwood flooring flowing throughout main living areas of the home and bedrooms, spacious family room, neutral paint tones, and TONS of storage! Kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry, an electric range, and attached dining space. Large backyard terrific for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 Rutgers Drive have any available units?
7219 Rutgers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7219 Rutgers Drive have?
Some of 7219 Rutgers Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7219 Rutgers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7219 Rutgers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 Rutgers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7219 Rutgers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7219 Rutgers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7219 Rutgers Drive offers parking.
Does 7219 Rutgers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7219 Rutgers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 Rutgers Drive have a pool?
No, 7219 Rutgers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7219 Rutgers Drive have accessible units?
No, 7219 Rutgers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 Rutgers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7219 Rutgers Drive has units with dishwashers.

