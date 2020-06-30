All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:13 PM

7203 Wilcox Dr

7203 Wilcox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7203 Wilcox Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7203 Wilcox Dr Available 03/13/20 Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Dallas! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home boast wood vinyl flooring, central heat/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections, dining area and a fenced backyard. Easy access to highway I35. More photos to come soon!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

(RLNE5578496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7203 Wilcox Dr have any available units?
7203 Wilcox Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7203 Wilcox Dr have?
Some of 7203 Wilcox Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7203 Wilcox Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7203 Wilcox Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 Wilcox Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7203 Wilcox Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7203 Wilcox Dr offer parking?
No, 7203 Wilcox Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7203 Wilcox Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7203 Wilcox Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 Wilcox Dr have a pool?
No, 7203 Wilcox Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7203 Wilcox Dr have accessible units?
No, 7203 Wilcox Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 Wilcox Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7203 Wilcox Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

