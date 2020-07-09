7180 Gaston Ave 218

Amenities
Large 2 bed 2 bath with views of White Rock Lake - Property Id: 290379
For rent is a beautifully finished 2 bed 2 bath with balcony overlooking the White Rock Lake spillway.
In beautiful Lakewood Hills near the Dallas Arboretum.
Hardwoods throughout.
Gas stove/oven
Fireplace
Front Balcony
Back patio balcony
Large Boutique Hotel Mirror in Dining Room
Side by side washer dryer connection
Vanity in master bedroom
Walk in closet in 2nd bedroom.
Can lighting in living and dining room.
Property is located across the street from the entrance to the White Rock trail and Santa Fe trail.
Close to Tenison golf course.
Easy access to I-30, Highway 75 and I-35.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290379
Property Id 290379
(RLNE5819553)