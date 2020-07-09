7180 Gaston Ave 218

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

Large 2 bed 2 bath with views of White Rock Lake - Property Id: 290379



For rent is a beautifully finished 2 bed 2 bath with balcony overlooking the White Rock Lake spillway.



In beautiful Lakewood Hills near the Dallas Arboretum.



Hardwoods throughout.

Gas stove/oven

Fireplace

Front Balcony

Back patio balcony

Large Boutique Hotel Mirror in Dining Room

Side by side washer dryer connection

Vanity in master bedroom

Walk in closet in 2nd bedroom.

Can lighting in living and dining room.



Property is located across the street from the entrance to the White Rock trail and Santa Fe trail.



Close to Tenison golf course.



Easy access to I-30, Highway 75 and I-35.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290379

Property Id 290379



(RLNE5819553)