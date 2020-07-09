All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

7180 Gaston Ave 218

7180 Gaston Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7180 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Large 2 bed 2 bath with views of White Rock Lake - Property Id: 290379

For rent is a beautifully finished 2 bed 2 bath with balcony overlooking the White Rock Lake spillway.

In beautiful Lakewood Hills near the Dallas Arboretum.

Hardwoods throughout.
Gas stove/oven
Fireplace
Front Balcony
Back patio balcony
Large Boutique Hotel Mirror in Dining Room
Side by side washer dryer connection
Vanity in master bedroom
Walk in closet in 2nd bedroom.
Can lighting in living and dining room.

Property is located across the street from the entrance to the White Rock trail and Santa Fe trail.

Close to Tenison golf course.

Easy access to I-30, Highway 75 and I-35.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290379
Property Id 290379

(RLNE5819553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7180 Gaston Ave 218 have any available units?
7180 Gaston Ave 218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7180 Gaston Ave 218 have?
Some of 7180 Gaston Ave 218's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7180 Gaston Ave 218 currently offering any rent specials?
7180 Gaston Ave 218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7180 Gaston Ave 218 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7180 Gaston Ave 218 is pet friendly.
Does 7180 Gaston Ave 218 offer parking?
No, 7180 Gaston Ave 218 does not offer parking.
Does 7180 Gaston Ave 218 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7180 Gaston Ave 218 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7180 Gaston Ave 218 have a pool?
No, 7180 Gaston Ave 218 does not have a pool.
Does 7180 Gaston Ave 218 have accessible units?
No, 7180 Gaston Ave 218 does not have accessible units.
Does 7180 Gaston Ave 218 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7180 Gaston Ave 218 has units with dishwashers.

