Dallas, TX
7166 Gaston Ave 108B
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:40 AM
1 of 12
7166 Gaston Ave 108B
7166 Gaston Ave
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
7166 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Unit 108B Available 05/04/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom near White Rock Lake - Property Id: 270651
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment for rent at boutique courtyard property near White Rock Lake.
Less than 15 minutes to downtown and all popular neighborhoods in Dallas.
Easy trail and lake access. Beautiful hilly neighborhood with amazing nature views.
Gas stove in unit. Huge bedroom. Bathroom with vanity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270651
Property Id 270651
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5740879)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7166 Gaston Ave 108B have any available units?
7166 Gaston Ave 108B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7166 Gaston Ave 108B have?
Some of 7166 Gaston Ave 108B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7166 Gaston Ave 108B currently offering any rent specials?
7166 Gaston Ave 108B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7166 Gaston Ave 108B pet-friendly?
No, 7166 Gaston Ave 108B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7166 Gaston Ave 108B offer parking?
No, 7166 Gaston Ave 108B does not offer parking.
Does 7166 Gaston Ave 108B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7166 Gaston Ave 108B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7166 Gaston Ave 108B have a pool?
No, 7166 Gaston Ave 108B does not have a pool.
Does 7166 Gaston Ave 108B have accessible units?
No, 7166 Gaston Ave 108B does not have accessible units.
Does 7166 Gaston Ave 108B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7166 Gaston Ave 108B has units with dishwashers.
