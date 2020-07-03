All apartments in Dallas
7136 Cornelia Lane
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:07 PM

7136 Cornelia Lane

7136 Cornelia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7136 Cornelia Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming updated cottage in Lakewood Elementary with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has granite c-tops, 6-burner gas c-top, breakfast bar, ss appliances, & frig is included. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE A PRIVATE BATH, making home perfect for families, roommates, in-laws, guests, etc. Fireplace in master & living room. Master suite also boasts spa-like bath w- separate vanities, separate shower, jetted tub, & glass bricks. Living & dining rooms are spacious enough for entertaining large groups. Light & bright sun room could be used for breakfast room & den combo. Ample parking in gated driveway & 2-car attached garage. Located a few blocks from White Rock Lake & hiking-biking trails. Easy commute to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7136 Cornelia Lane have any available units?
7136 Cornelia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7136 Cornelia Lane have?
Some of 7136 Cornelia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7136 Cornelia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7136 Cornelia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7136 Cornelia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7136 Cornelia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7136 Cornelia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7136 Cornelia Lane offers parking.
Does 7136 Cornelia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7136 Cornelia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7136 Cornelia Lane have a pool?
No, 7136 Cornelia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7136 Cornelia Lane have accessible units?
No, 7136 Cornelia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7136 Cornelia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7136 Cornelia Lane has units with dishwashers.

