7136 Cornelia Lane

Charming updated cottage in Lakewood Elementary with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has granite c-tops, 6-burner gas c-top, breakfast bar, ss appliances, & frig is included. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE A PRIVATE BATH, making home perfect for families, roommates, in-laws, guests, etc. Fireplace in master & living room. Master suite also boasts spa-like bath w- separate vanities, separate shower, jetted tub, & glass bricks. Living & dining rooms are spacious enough for entertaining large groups. Light & bright sun room could be used for breakfast room & den combo. Ample parking in gated driveway & 2-car attached garage. Located a few blocks from White Rock Lake & hiking-biking trails. Easy commute to downtown.