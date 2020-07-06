7124 Cloverglen Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 4BD-2BA-home! Great floor plan, large living room with big wood burning fireplace,and built in shelves and cabinets.Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and new black appliances, all wood look flooring and tile in the kitchen and baths. Updated bathrooms. Walk in closets in the bedrooms, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Smart looking ranch style brick home. Fenced back yard. Exemplary Schools within walking distance. Close to Cedar Hill State Park and Joe Pool Lake. Easy access to US-67 and I-20. Hurry this will go quickly!!