Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7124 Cloverglen Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:22 PM

7124 Cloverglen Drive

7124 Cloverglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7124 Cloverglen Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 4BD-2BA-home! Great floor plan, large living room with big wood burning fireplace,and built in shelves and cabinets.Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and new black appliances, all wood look flooring and tile in the kitchen and baths. Updated bathrooms. Walk in closets in the bedrooms, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Smart looking ranch style brick home. Fenced back yard. Exemplary Schools within walking distance. Close to Cedar Hill State Park and Joe Pool Lake. Easy access to US-67 and I-20. Hurry this will go quickly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7124 Cloverglen Drive have any available units?
7124 Cloverglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7124 Cloverglen Drive have?
Some of 7124 Cloverglen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7124 Cloverglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7124 Cloverglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7124 Cloverglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7124 Cloverglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7124 Cloverglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7124 Cloverglen Drive offers parking.
Does 7124 Cloverglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7124 Cloverglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7124 Cloverglen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7124 Cloverglen Drive has a pool.
Does 7124 Cloverglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7124 Cloverglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7124 Cloverglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7124 Cloverglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

