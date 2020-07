Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fantastic location in Far North Dallas and within the Plano School District. A very spacious 5 bedroom and 4 full bathrooms, sits on a third of an acre with a circular driveway in the front and a huge backyard. The home boasts two dining areas and two living areas. SS kitchen appliances and granite counter tops throughout the home. A beautiful that is a must see.