in unit laundry pet friendly parking pool fireplace microwave

Beautiful family home in gated community with community pool access. Master down, 3 bedroom up, one is decorated as a giant play room. All hard flooring downstairs. Open kitchen to family room, perfect for large gatherings. House back up to green belt and creek, very private and quiet. 1st time on the rental market. Washer, dryer and fridge can stay. Pets on a case by case. Use TAR application, $50 App. fee.

House is professionally managed.