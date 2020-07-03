7107 Holly Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Location Location Location!!!!! Gorgeous inside newly updated ready to move in 1bedroom, 1bath unit. Exquisite wooden floors throughout the apartment with stainless steel appliances and wood burning fireplace. Open floor plan with large living area including a cozy nook and balcony. Vaulted ceilings in living area, with loft upstairs perfect for home office. Washer-dryer included. Gated community with beautiful landscape. Close Proximity to SMU, North Park Mall, Shops at Park Lane and Presbyterian Hospital.