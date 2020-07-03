All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7107 Holly Hill Drive

7107 Holly Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7107 Holly Hill Dr, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Location Location Location!!!!! Gorgeous inside newly updated ready to move in 1bedroom, 1bath unit. Exquisite wooden floors throughout the apartment with stainless steel appliances and wood burning fireplace. Open floor plan with large living area including a cozy nook and balcony. Vaulted ceilings in living area, with loft upstairs perfect for home office. Washer-dryer included. Gated community with beautiful landscape. Close Proximity to SMU, North Park Mall, Shops at Park Lane and Presbyterian Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have any available units?
7107 Holly Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have?
Some of 7107 Holly Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 7107 Holly Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7107 Holly Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 Holly Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7107 Holly Hill Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7107 Holly Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7107 Holly Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 7107 Holly Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7107 Holly Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7107 Holly Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

