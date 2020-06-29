710 Farmers Market Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities conference room gym game room parking pool garage internet access media room valet service

Amazing 4th floor modern two bedroom two bath apartment in the Camden Farmers Market apartments. Incredible views of the City skyline from private patio that overlooks the signature pool. Off street parking in gated parking garage. Access to 3 on-site private pools and 2 full equipped gym. An in-house movie theater, conference room, and game room available for reservation of tenants. Across the street from the Dallas Farmers Market, a short walk to Deep Ellum, and walking distance to downtown Dallas and Uptown. High Speed internet (300MB), Uverse, and Valet Garbage included.