Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:13 AM

710 Farmers Market Way

710 Farmers Market Way · No Longer Available
Location

710 Farmers Market Way, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
Amazing 4th floor modern two bedroom two bath apartment in the Camden Farmers Market apartments. Incredible views of the City skyline from private patio that overlooks the signature pool. Off street parking in gated parking garage. Access to 3 on-site private pools and 2 full equipped gym. An in-house movie theater, conference room, and game room available for reservation of tenants. Across the street from the Dallas Farmers Market, a short walk to Deep Ellum, and walking distance to downtown Dallas and Uptown. High Speed internet (300MB), Uverse, and Valet Garbage included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 20 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Farmers Market Way have any available units?
710 Farmers Market Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Farmers Market Way have?
Some of 710 Farmers Market Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Farmers Market Way currently offering any rent specials?
710 Farmers Market Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Farmers Market Way pet-friendly?
No, 710 Farmers Market Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 710 Farmers Market Way offer parking?
Yes, 710 Farmers Market Way offers parking.
Does 710 Farmers Market Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 Farmers Market Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Farmers Market Way have a pool?
Yes, 710 Farmers Market Way has a pool.
Does 710 Farmers Market Way have accessible units?
No, 710 Farmers Market Way does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Farmers Market Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Farmers Market Way has units with dishwashers.

