7078 Briarmeadow Dr

Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. This wonderful Preston Hollow half duplex is surrounded by excellent schools and is near parks, dining, shopping, entertainment, and SMU. You will love the gorgeous drive-up appeal and the private backyard with covered patio. This 3 BR home offers lots of room and is well-maintained. The rear entry attached carport has 3 sides enclosed as well as 2 storage closets. Includes a refrigerator and a wood burning fireplace. Pets are case-by-case.

**Lessee to verify information.