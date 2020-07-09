All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:29 AM

7078 Briarmeadow Dr

7078 Briarmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7078 Briarmeadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. This wonderful Preston Hollow half duplex is surrounded by excellent schools and is near parks, dining, shopping, entertainment, and SMU. You will love the gorgeous drive-up appeal and the private backyard with covered patio. This 3 BR home offers lots of room and is well-maintained. The rear entry attached carport has 3 sides enclosed as well as 2 storage closets. Includes a refrigerator and a wood burning fireplace. Pets are case-by-case.
**Lessee to verify information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7078 Briarmeadow Dr have any available units?
7078 Briarmeadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7078 Briarmeadow Dr have?
Some of 7078 Briarmeadow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7078 Briarmeadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7078 Briarmeadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7078 Briarmeadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7078 Briarmeadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7078 Briarmeadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7078 Briarmeadow Dr offers parking.
Does 7078 Briarmeadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7078 Briarmeadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7078 Briarmeadow Dr have a pool?
No, 7078 Briarmeadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7078 Briarmeadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 7078 Briarmeadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7078 Briarmeadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7078 Briarmeadow Dr has units with dishwashers.

