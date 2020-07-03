All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:11 PM

707 Skillman Street

707 Skillman Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Old meets new in this beautifully 1922 remodeled home in historic Junius Heights. Light and bright with tall ceilings, beautiful windows, and amazing closet space. Three bedrooms, two baths with an option for a fourth bedroom, second living or study. Not one awkward square foot in the whole house and honestly the best floor plan I have seen in this neighborhood. Property comes with refrigerator, counter top microwave, washer, dryer, kitchen island, custom breakfast table, custom curtains, and TV wall mounts. Awesome backyard with custom pergola and outdoor dining area. Double pained windows and extra insulation added in 2017 mean energy efficiency and lower than most power bills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

