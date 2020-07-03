707 Skillman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Old meets new in this beautifully 1922 remodeled home in historic Junius Heights. Light and bright with tall ceilings, beautiful windows, and amazing closet space. Three bedrooms, two baths with an option for a fourth bedroom, second living or study. Not one awkward square foot in the whole house and honestly the best floor plan I have seen in this neighborhood. Property comes with refrigerator, counter top microwave, washer, dryer, kitchen island, custom breakfast table, custom curtains, and TV wall mounts. Awesome backyard with custom pergola and outdoor dining area. Double pained windows and extra insulation added in 2017 mean energy efficiency and lower than most power bills!