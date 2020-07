Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2-1 duplex located in popular Merriman Park! Formal living and dining room, open kitchen-den with fireplace and extra eating area. Updated wood look floors in all living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Master with large walk in closet. Covered patio and fenced yard. One car garage. Yard service provided. Close to White Rock lake, hike & bike trails and DART rail.