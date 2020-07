Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this gorgeous remodel,1 story home located in the very desirable Greenway Terrace neighborhood. Home features original refurbished hardwood floors, fully renovated kitchen, bathroom, and natural light throughout the property! Open concept living room flows into the dining room, and gourmet kitchen with natural granite countertops feature beautiful white built-ins and an enormous backyard with a newly built wooden fence.