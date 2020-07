Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

PRICE REDUCTION!! Gorgeous townhouse in a gated community, open level floor plan includes hardwood floors, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bedroom has double french doors with balcony facing a lush courtyard. Very walkable to restaurants in Lower Greenville which are just a block away. Only a few minutes drive to Uptown, Downtown area. Your close to everything!!! Come take advantage of this price reduction during these turbulent times and save throughout the year!!