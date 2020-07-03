6930 Rocky Top Circle

Amenities
Just In Time For Summer! Unique Opportunity to Lease in the Highlands of McKamy Neighborhood, 4-3 Split Layout Home All One-Story Featuring a 3-Car Garage, In-Law Suite or Office, Large Pool and Spa and Dog Run. Plenty of Storage Includes Multiple Walk-in Closets Plus Built-ins Throughout. Ready for the Latest in Tech and Entertaining, This Large, Ranch-style Home is Wired for CCTV & Ethernet, Has Fresh Paint and Fixtures, is Fully Stocked with Updated Appliances and a Stainless Kitchen Including Double Kosher Ovens Plus a Breakfast Nook with a Lush Backyard View. No Sunken Rooms or Dark Wood Paneling Here! PISD Schools. Short Term OK, No AirBNB. Saturday 3-14 Appointments OK.