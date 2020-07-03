All apartments in Dallas
6930 Rocky Top Circle
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:19 AM

6930 Rocky Top Circle

6930 Rocky Top Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6930 Rocky Top Circle, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Just In Time For Summer! Unique Opportunity to Lease in the Highlands of McKamy Neighborhood, 4-3 Split Layout Home All One-Story Featuring a 3-Car Garage, In-Law Suite or Office, Large Pool and Spa and Dog Run. Plenty of Storage Includes Multiple Walk-in Closets Plus Built-ins Throughout. Ready for the Latest in Tech and Entertaining, This Large, Ranch-style Home is Wired for CCTV & Ethernet, Has Fresh Paint and Fixtures, is Fully Stocked with Updated Appliances and a Stainless Kitchen Including Double Kosher Ovens Plus a Breakfast Nook with a Lush Backyard View. No Sunken Rooms or Dark Wood Paneling Here! PISD Schools. Short Term OK, No AirBNB. Saturday 3-14 Appointments OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Rocky Top Circle have any available units?
6930 Rocky Top Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 Rocky Top Circle have?
Some of 6930 Rocky Top Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Rocky Top Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Rocky Top Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Rocky Top Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 Rocky Top Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6930 Rocky Top Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Rocky Top Circle offers parking.
Does 6930 Rocky Top Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6930 Rocky Top Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Rocky Top Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6930 Rocky Top Circle has a pool.
Does 6930 Rocky Top Circle have accessible units?
No, 6930 Rocky Top Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Rocky Top Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 Rocky Top Circle has units with dishwashers.

