6930 Rocky Top Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage hot tub

Just In Time For Summer! Unique Opportunity to Lease in the Highlands of McKamy Neighborhood, 4-3 Split Layout Home All One-Story Featuring a 3-Car Garage, In-Law Suite or Office, Large Pool and Spa and Dog Run. Plenty of Storage Includes Multiple Walk-in Closets Plus Built-ins Throughout. Ready for the Latest in Tech and Entertaining, This Large, Ranch-style Home is Wired for CCTV & Ethernet, Has Fresh Paint and Fixtures, is Fully Stocked with Updated Appliances and a Stainless Kitchen Including Double Kosher Ovens Plus a Breakfast Nook with a Lush Backyard View. No Sunken Rooms or Dark Wood Paneling Here! PISD Schools. Short Term OK, No AirBNB. Saturday 3-14 Appointments OK.