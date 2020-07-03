All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6929 Hammond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6929 Hammond Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:06 AM

6929 Hammond Avenue

6929 Hammond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6929 Hammond Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Hollywood Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come live & enjoy one of the most sought after neighborhoods in East Dallas! Better than ever this beauty features; white oak hardwood floors, custom trim carpentry, quartz counter tops, SS appliances, LED lighting, frameless glass, and much more. Large master suite renovated to include his and hers bathroom and walk-in closet. Outside boasts a new deck with covered patio. Oversized yard includes new St. Augustine sod and sprinkler system. New plumbing, electrical, hvac, roof, foundation repaired all up to Conservation District and City Code assures you of a truly move-in ready home. Close to Downtown, White Rock Lake, Lakewood shopping, Santa Fe Hike & Bike Trail, and in Exemplary Lakewood Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 Hammond Avenue have any available units?
6929 Hammond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6929 Hammond Avenue have?
Some of 6929 Hammond Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6929 Hammond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6929 Hammond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 Hammond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6929 Hammond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6929 Hammond Avenue offer parking?
No, 6929 Hammond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6929 Hammond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6929 Hammond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 Hammond Avenue have a pool?
No, 6929 Hammond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6929 Hammond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6929 Hammond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 Hammond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6929 Hammond Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University