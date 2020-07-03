6929 Hammond Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Come live & enjoy one of the most sought after neighborhoods in East Dallas! Better than ever this beauty features; white oak hardwood floors, custom trim carpentry, quartz counter tops, SS appliances, LED lighting, frameless glass, and much more. Large master suite renovated to include his and hers bathroom and walk-in closet. Outside boasts a new deck with covered patio. Oversized yard includes new St. Augustine sod and sprinkler system. New plumbing, electrical, hvac, roof, foundation repaired all up to Conservation District and City Code assures you of a truly move-in ready home. Close to Downtown, White Rock Lake, Lakewood shopping, Santa Fe Hike & Bike Trail, and in Exemplary Lakewood Elementary.